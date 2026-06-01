In this Design Guide, the editors of EE World present present tutorials that address challenges from durability to safety to battery chemistries — a foundation of what you need to know to charge your designs.

Designing with industrial-grade lithium-ion batteries comes with several challenges, presenting the engineer with just as many questions. What about safety — will it overheat in harsh environments? Can the battery withstand a high number of charging and discharging cycles? Learn this and more by downloading this Lithium Batteries Design Guide.