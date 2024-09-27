Lithium-ion capacitors operable from -25°C to 85°C

Tecate Group has introduced new additions to its lithium-ion capacitor (LIC) product offerings. The new TPLCE product series features increased volumetric energy densities compared to the current TPLC series. TPLCE cells are rated at 3.8V and are available in capacitances from 3F to 1,400F. The cells are UL recognized, RoHS and REACH compliant, and operate from -25°C to +70°C at 3.8V, with operation up to 85°C when at 3.5V. At cold temperatures down to -25°C, the TPLCE series experiences a twofold increase in ESR.
LICs are designed for backup-power and pulse-power applications requiring maintenance-free, long-life, and safe-operation power sources. The TPLCE series is suitable for systems with space constraints. Compared to ultracapacitors, LICs have higher energy density and lower self-discharge. In relation to lithium-ion batteries, LICs offer higher power capability, longer life, and reduced thermal concerns during operation.