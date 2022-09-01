High-voltage cartridge fuse features AEC-Q200-compliant overcurrent protection

The new 828 Series High-Voltage Cartridge Fuses are designed and tested to meet the circuit protection needs of compact automotive electronics, specifically Electric Vehicle (EV) applications.

These robust fuses are Littelfuse internal AEC-Q200 compliant, providing a high interrupting rating (10 kA @ 1,000 Vdc), which is ideal for the On-Board Chargers (OBCs) and Power Distribution Units (PDUs) in the latest EV designs. Available in through-hole and bolt-down versions, it’s flexible for either printed circuit board (PCB) or screw-in assemblies.

“The compact 828 Series High-Voltage Cartridge Fuses are AEC-200 compliant fuse with a 1,000 Vdc rating in a small size,” said Style Liu, Global Product Manager at Littelfuse. “This resulting combination of true design flexibility and robust circuit protection delivers the high reliability necessary to survive in harsh automotive electronics environments.”

The 828 series fuse offers these key benefits:

AEC-Q200 compliant, compact 10×38-mm cartridge fuse with very high interrupting rating (10 kA @ 1,000 Vdc) provides superior overcurrent protection for automotive EV designs.

End caps with integrated stand-off leads and bolt-down options eliminate the need for mounting accessories or lead-forming processes.

Operating temperature range from -55˚C to 125˚C provides reliable protection in extreme temperature environments.

Environmentally-friendly component is RoHS compliant, halogen-free, and 100% Pb free.

The 828 series fuse is provided in tray package of 500 for through-hole version and 300 for bolt-down version. Sample requests can be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.