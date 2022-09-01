Thyristors provide high surge-current overvoltage protection in compact package

The new Pxxx0S3N SIDACtor Protection Thyristor Series safeguards exposed interfaces in industrial and ICT applications, including RS-485 data interfaces and ac/dc power supplies. Providing equipment in harsh environments with increased protection from severe overvoltage transients assists designers in complying with regulatory requirements.

Available in a compact, DO-214AB (SMC) package, the Pxxx0S3N SIDACtor series is designed to provide 3 kA (8/20) high-power surge protection with low thermal

accumulation during long-term overvoltage events. A vital advantage of the Pxxx0S3N is that the switching voltage (V S ) is much lower than Gas Discharge Tubes (GDT), and the on-state voltage (V T ) is much lower than Metal Oxide Varistors (MOV) and Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes.

The Pxxx0S3N is a candidate for use in various applications where hazardous environments exist, including:

AC and dc power lines in factory automation, industrial/ICT applications,

Power interface of Energy Storage Systems (ESS),

Solar energy systems dc/ac inverters,

UPS/AC high-power distribution grid,

Electric vehicle (EV) charging systems.

“Ongoing product miniaturization requirements result in an increasing demand for compact, high-power-density solutions,” said Ben Huang, Senior Product Marketing Manager / Protection Semiconductor Business at Littelfuse. “Compared to MOVs and TVS diodes, the Pxxx0S3N SIDACtor is significantly smaller, and it is the first product of its size to provide such high surge current protection in such a small package.”

The Pxxx0S3N offers these key benefits:

First DO-214AB (SMC) sized product on the market capable of withstanding 3 kA (8/20) surges.

Provides superior lower clamping when used in conjunction with a series MOV for power line protection.

Low leakage extends the lifetime reliability of a series-connected MOV.

Unlike GDTs/arrestors, the semiconductor-based SIDACtor does not have a wear-out mechanism over multiple transient events.

The Pxxx0S3N is available in tape and reel format in quantities of 3,000. Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.

