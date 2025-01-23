Load cell adds digital communications link

Providing exceptional precision – and a weighing capacity range of 1kg to 200kg – test and measurement expert HBK has launched an upgraded version of its SP4M load cell series, including a model featuring an IO-Link interface – SP4Mi.

This latest range is ideal for flexible scale designs across a wide variety of industrial applications including food, packaging, and chemical industries, as well as trade and agriculture.

HBK’s SP4M series already provides versatility and compact design that simplifies integration into systems such as table, floor, and conveyor scales, plus filling and production systems. These aluminum load cells are certified to achieve accuracy levels up to C6 Multirange, with an impressive maximum factor (Y value) of up to 20,000.

The compact SP4Mi – equipped with an IO-Link interface – has been designed for companies looking to digitise and automate their weighing applications. Its smart functions offer data preprocessing, real-time monitoring, and maintenance alerts, helping to reduce downtime and costly repairs. SP4Mi is fully compatible with existing IO-Link systems, so can be easily integrated and modernized existing industrial setups.

Its additional features, such as customizable cable lengths, balanced output for parallel connections, and explosion-proof versions, make the SP4M/SP4Mi series robust enough for heavy industrial and hazardous environments.

The SP4Mi is a smart loadcell featuring integrated weighing algorithms and allows users to access real-time weighing data, simplifies diagnostics and maintenance processes, and ensures seamless integration into all common industrial ethernet-based fieldbus architectures, via a 4-pin M12 connector, all of which helps engineers accelerate their time-to-market while improving product quality.