Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Load cell, amplifier line let you customize measurements

By

HBK introduces the Load Cell Measurement Chain (LCMC), a groundbreaking customizable solution that allows users to tailor their measurement system to meet their individual needs and install it according to the plug-and-play principle.

The LCMC is a unique combination of a chosen HBK load cell and amplifier unit. With a selection of 14 available load cells, users can select the one that best suits their requirements and pair it with a common amplifier unit, including IO-Link.

What sets the LCMC apart is its potential for creating over 11,000 unique configurations. This standardized solution not only delivers superior performance and cost-effectiveness but also ensures a precise match for specific measurement needs.

Key features of this smart, digital load cell measurement chain include:

Customization: Users can tailor their measurement chain by selecting the load cell and interface that best suits their machine or process requirements. The LCMC seamlessly integrates into existing infrastructure, providing a solution that perfectly fits into established workflows.

IO-Link compatibility: All 14 load cells are available with IO-Link technology, offering advantages such as smart functions (pre-processing of data, self-monitoring, and warnings), bidirectional sensor communication, and easy installation.

One measurement chain, multiple purposes: The same amplifier electronics can be used for various load cells, streamlining processes and procurement. This versatility enhances efficiency and flexibility in day-to-day operations.

Copyright © 2024 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy