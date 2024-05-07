Load cell, amplifier line let you customize measurements

HBK introduces the Load Cell Measurement Chain (LCMC), a groundbreaking customizable solution that allows users to tailor their measurement system to meet their individual needs and install it according to the plug-and-play principle.

The LCMC is a unique combination of a chosen HBK load cell and amplifier unit. With a selection of 14 available load cells, users can select the one that best suits their requirements and pair it with a common amplifier unit, including IO-Link.

What sets the LCMC apart is its potential for creating over 11,000 unique configurations. This standardized solution not only delivers superior performance and cost-effectiveness but also ensures a precise match for specific measurement needs.

Key features of this smart, digital load cell measurement chain include:

Customization: Users can tailor their measurement chain by selecting the load cell and interface that best suits their machine or process requirements. The LCMC seamlessly integrates into existing infrastructure, providing a solution that perfectly fits into established workflows.

IO-Link compatibility: All 14 load cells are available with IO-Link technology, offering advantages such as smart functions (pre-processing of data, self-monitoring, and warnings), bidirectional sensor communication, and easy installation.

One measurement chain, multiple purposes: The same amplifier electronics can be used for various load cells, streamlining processes and procurement. This versatility enhances efficiency and flexibility in day-to-day operations.