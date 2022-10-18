Log-periodic antennas cover 600 MHz to 6 GHz

Pasternack has expanded its line of wideband, log periodic antennas.

Pasternack’s new, high-performance, wideband, log periodic antennas operate from 600 MHz to 6000 MHz for point-to-point wireless communications. They feature gain ranging from 3 dBi to 16 dBi and can be used for long-distance directional communication over a wide range of frequencies.

These outdoor-rated, directional antennas function as boosters where the existing cellular signal is weak and needs to reach longer distances. This makes them ideal for strengthening 5G, 4G, LTE, CMDA, LoRA, IoT, and Wi-Fi signals. They also feature 8-inch to 12-inch pigtails terminated with a single Type N female connector, vertical polarization, and brackets that allow for either vertical or horizontal mounting.

The radomes of these 5 G, log periodic, directional antennas have a weatherproof ABS construction that ensures they achieve optimum performance and reliability in even the harshest environments.

Pasternack’s new, outdoor-rated, wideband, log periodic antennas are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.