Long-range wireless sensors use LoRaWAN standard

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc. announced the availability of MultiTech RevealÔ Sensors, long-range wireless sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT). Originally designed and manufactured by recently acquired RadioBridge, the sensors utilize the LoRaWAN wireless standard and are all engineered for long-range, low cost, and extended battery life applications.

The MultiTech Reveal sensors are designed with an open architecture for flexible integration, and an optional web-based console for provisioning, monitoring, and configuration of the sensors in the field. Custom design is also available with the goal of achieving seamless sensor-to-cloud solutions for a variety of applications. With the addition of the new sensor line, MultiTech is now able to provide everything from sensors, to embedded communications devices, modems and gateways, cloud connectivity, and device management services – as well as custom design and application development.