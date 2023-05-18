LoRaWAN modules connect IoT devices to 15 km

The RM126x series from Laird Connectivity integrate a processor and radio that connect IoT devices for data transfer.

IoT devices that monitor physical parameters need connectivity for sending data. LoRaWAN is one of several wireless technologies for that connectivity. Operating in the high 800 MHz and low 900 MHz bands, LoRaWAN provides long-range (15 km) connections for devices that need 500 kHz or less bandwidth.

The RM126x series modules from Laird Connectivity combine the Silicon Labs EFR32 series SoC with a Semtech SX1261/SX1262 radio. Housed in a 14 mm × 13 mm × 2 mm package and operating from 2.2 V to 3.7 V, the modules can function in hosted mode using “AT” commands or in hostless mode through its Arm Cortex-M33 MPU. I/O ports include:

12-bit ADC for analog sensor measurements

UART, 9,600 bps to 1,000,000 bps with 115200, n, 8, 1 as default

PWM (0% to 100% up to 10 kHz) or frequency output (up to 1 MHz

I2C (2) and SPI for connecting to a host processor

Eight general-purpose digital I/O ports

Antenna port, (MHF4 (IPEX) connector or RP-SMA connector, dipole antenna with up to 2.0 dBi (868 MHz) or dipole antenna with up to 2.2 dBi (915 MHz).

The RM1261 covers Europe, UK, Taiwan, Japan, and India while the RM1262 covers USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Laid Connectivity also offers hardware and software development kits for product evaluation and design.





