LoRaWan transceiver modules compatible with Helium hot spots

Reyax Technology has announced the launch of a new 868/915MHz Transceiver Module RYLR993, which supports the LoRaWAN long-range wireless protocol.

The RYLR993 provides both LoRaWAN, LoRa Proprietary selection and supports for LoRaWAN class A, class B, and class C; therefore is able to respond to different customer needs or energy consumption. With Support REYAX RYLR998 proprietary mode, the RYLR993 is easy to connect to RYLR998, which is also a widely use LoRa module from REYAX. Besides, with the AES128 CCM Data encryption, the RYLR993 provides better mutual authentication, integrity protection, and confidentiality when transferring data.

Helium is a globally distributed network of hotspots that creates public long-range wireless coverage for LoRaWAN IoT devices. With supports from both LoRaWAN protocol and Helium Compatible, the RYLR993 can connect with Helium hot spot and builds the complete architecture for the Internet of Things, which means developers can put more focus more developing applications but no need to worry on how integrating a system combination from nodes to base stations.

To help the product developers can rapidly evaluate and develop a new project, REYAX also provides another RYLR993_Lite, which has the same function as RYLR993 with pin-out. Now the module is broadly used in several fields such as Mobile Equipment, Home Security, Industrial Monitoring and Car Alarm.