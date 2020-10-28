LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 Spec simplifies development, deployment, Interoperability

The LoRa Alliance announced that it published the LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 Link Layer (L2) Specification. This latest definition of the LoRaWAN standard includes all required implementation elements to facilitate LoRaWAN deployments globally.

According to industry research firm IoT Analytics, LoRaWAN is the most adopted LPWAN technology to date, representing more than one-third of all deployments globally. This market is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 42% over the coming 5 years.

The new specifications package includes: LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 L2 Specification; LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 Certification requirements document and Program; LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool (LCTT) update for end-device pre-certification and regression tests; LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 Reference Code for end-devices, which meets certification; LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 LoRaWAN Certification Protocol (TS009)

This new specifications package accelerates development with LoRaWAN by providing a pre-defined reference implementation, which can serve as an example or even a starting point to develop a product. Once the product is ready, the developer can then verify that it meets LoRaWAN certification requirements using the LCTT, before seeking formal certification.

The package was created against Regional Parameters RP2-1.0.1, which is part of the complete LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 package. Additionally, the update to the LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 L2 Specification includes mainly clarifications that ensure interoperability while further simplifying the development, deployment, and management of LoRaWAN networks. Finally, new security features augment the protocol’s inherent strong security.

Some of the key changes implemented in the new specifications package include: Normative and grammatical clarification; Renaming some of the terms and identifiers to clarify their use; Class A RX window opening requirements are clarified; Full reference made to the Regional Parameters [RP002] companion document; Improvements and clarification to the ADR behaviors, including new Backoff Examples; MAC Command handling and a “persisted” MAC commands overview, including priority of responses; Handling of frames greater than max frame length clarified; Clarify Class B and Class C modes of operation, and priority of Class A downlinks over Class C downlink; Security features/clarifications for counters and persisted parameters

The new LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 package is available for download from our website.