Low-capacitance TVS diodes protect high-speed data lines

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the new SPxxR6, a series of four-channel, low capacitance (0.2pF) TVS diode arrays. These robust diodes provide extremely low breakdown/turn-on voltages, making them ideal protectors of high-speed data lines with low voltage (-0.3 to +0.3V). They can safely absorb repetitive ESD strikes above the maximum level specified in IEC 61000-4-2 international standard (Level 4, ±8kV contact discharge) without performance degradation.

The SPxxR6 TVS Diode Arrays are ideal for use in a wide range of data communications interfaces for consumer electronics, including:

USB 3.2 and 4.0,

Thunderbolt 3.0 and 4.0,

PCI Express 6.0.

The SPxxR6 offers these key benefits:

Compliant with numerous IEC standards for ESD suppression and lightning surge protection, including IEC 61000-4-2, ±12kV contact, ±15kV air; Surge Tolerance, 3A (8/20μs) IEC 61000-4-5, 2nd Edition.

Provides four channels with 0.2pF low capacitance per I/O to protect ultra-high-speed interfaces.

This environmentally friendly component is halogen-free, lead-free, and RoHS compliant.

As baseband chipsets become smaller and more complex, these leading-edge semiconductors also are more susceptible to damage caused by overvoltage conditions. Most very high-speed signal interfaces operate at low voltage, nominally 0.3V or less. Higher voltages can result in damage to the attached interface.

The lower break down (diode turn-on) voltages of the SPxxR6 series help protect the interface against low voltage transient spikes that can damage electronic systems. For example, the SPxxR6 will protect interfaces as small as 13 nanometers from voltages above 3.3V. The result is faster protection while providing lower clamp and breakdown voltage by using avalanche diode technology.



The SPxxR6 is provided in tape and reel format in quantities of 1,000. Sample requests can be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.