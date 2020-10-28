Low-cost power modules target motor control, ATE, medical, imaging apps

RECOM has partnered with a global OSAT company (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) to extend its range of low-cost power modules. The RPX-1.0 and RPX-1.5 buck converters in miniature, thermally-enhanced 3mm x 5mm QFN packages with 1.6mm profile and feature innovative 3D power packaging technology.

Construction is over-molded ‘Flip Chip on Leadframe’ (FCoL) with an integrated, shielded inductor, resulting in low EMI and high electrical and thermal performance. Each converter has an input range of 4 – 36VDC and an adjustable output between 0.8 and 30VDC, set by external resistors. The RPX-1.0 is rated at 1A and the RPX-1.5 at 1.5A, each with typical full-load efficiency of 87% and minimal light-load losses. Depending on input/output voltage and load, peak efficiency can be over 95% and ambient operating temperature over 100°C.

The modules are fully protected against short-circuit, over-current, over-temperature, and input under-voltage and are equipped with enable, power good, soft start, and external sync features. To facilitate rapid testing, RECOM also offers evaluation boards for the RPX so that customers will be able to quickly and easily test.