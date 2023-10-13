Low-IQ synchronous boost controller includes spread spectrum

Halo Microelectronics announces the launch of its AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified low-IQ synchronous boost controller with spread spectrum.

The HL8021 is a high-performance boost controller driving the N-channel MOSFET synchronous boost power stage, operating from a wide input supply range from 4.5V to 40V.

When the controller derives bias from the output voltage, it can operate from an input supply as low as 1V after startup. The switching frequency can be programmed by a resistor on the frequency programming pin, and its constant-frequency current mode control architecture allows the device to synchronize with an external clock on the external synchronization input.

To optimize the light load efficiency, the HL8021 offers three distinct operation modes — burst mode, pulse skipping mode, and continuous inductor current mode. These modes can be selected and controlled through the light load mode selection pin.

The HL8021 features a spread spectrum operation to reduce the peaks of the radiated and conducted EMI noise and make it easier for the system to comply with EMI standards. This operation mode is controlled by the Spread Spectrum selection pin. A separate supply pin, the external supply input pin is available to power the internal LDO that supplies to VCC. This key feature provides one more option to reduce power loss and improve overall efficiency.

The HL8021 comes in a 16-pin 3x3mm QFN package and is ideal for automotive, industrial, and telecommunication applications.