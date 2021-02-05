Low-jitter clock generator IC optimized for PCIe Gen 5

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the availability of the low-jitter 9SQ440 clock generator IC designed for next-generation Intel platforms used in high-performance computing and data center applications. The latest in a long line of PCIe industry firsts from Renesas, the 9SQ440 is the industry’s first CK440Q-compliant server clock generator. Developed for the Intel CK440Q specification and future Intel Xeon processor requirements, the 9SQ440 provides customers a flexible, robust, and high-performance synthesizer to address PCIe Gen5 design challenges.

Customers can combine the newest member of Renesas’ comprehensive portfolio of data center solutions with the company’s broader lineup of PCIe timing solutions, including PCIe Gen5 clock buffers, and its portfolio of infrastructure power and smart power stage (SPS) devices to address their complete data center solution needs.

The 9SQ440 serves as a centralized clock generator for server CPU and PCIe clocks. It features a total of 20 differential outputs as well as industry-leading jitter performance – less than 50fs RMS of PCIe Gen5 common clock phase jitter – to meet the timing requirements for topologies ranging from simple, single-board 2-socket to complex, modular multi-socket systems.

Key Features of the 9SQ440 Clock Generator include: PCIe Gen5 and UPI v2.0-compliant clocks for 32GT/s SerDes; PCIe Gen5 with <50fs RMS phase jitter, below specification requirements, to deliver better design margin; 7 dedicated 100MHz outputs w/7 OE# pins; 3 dedicated 25MHz platform time outputs; 1 dedicated 25MHz platform time daisy chain output; 9 mux outputs selectable between 100MHz or 25MHz; Supports multiple CPU socket topologies, ranging from a self-contained single socket to modular multi-socket approaches; 0%, -0.3% and -0.5% spread spectrum clocking; 8x8mm 100-pin dual-row QFN with 0.5mm pitch

As the market leader in silicon timing, Renesas offers a “one-stop-shop” for computing and cloud timing solutions, offering expertise and products from full-featured system solutions to simple clock building-block devices.

The 9SQ440 is available now.