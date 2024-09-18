Low noise, high voltage chip dividers now available up to 4KV

High voltage applications frequently require high resistance value resistors with the ability to handle high working and overload voltages. Engineers may have difficulty finding thick film chip resistors with the required precision for applications requiring tight resistance tolerance and TCR tracking. High voltage applications frequently require high resistance value resistors with the ability to handle high working and overload voltages. Engineers may have difficulty finding thick film chip resistors with the required precision for applications requiring tight resistance tolerance and TCR tracking.

For precision high-voltage applications, a high-voltage divider chip can be beneficial. Stackpole’s new HVCD high voltage chip dividers offer high stability and low noise due to the single device design and low TCR tracking down to 25 ppm. The HVCD is available in chip sizes 3512, 4020, and 5020, in voltage ratings from 2KV to 4KV and divider ratios of 100 to 1 and 1000 to 1.

This exceptional stability, tracking, and performance is ideal for applications such as high voltage power supplies, and a variety of medical applications such as patient monitoring, medical imaging, instrumentation, defibrillators, as well as applications for test and analysis, and data acquisition/communication / and monitoring.

Pricing for the HVCD varies with size, tolerance, and TCR.