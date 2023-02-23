Low-PIM antennas bring 5G LTE indoors

Pasternack has just introduced an innovative series of low-PIM, in-building DAS antennas that meet the most demanding low-PIM requirements for 5G and LTE/4G bands.

Pasternack’s new, low-PIM DAS antennas provide low internal noise for increased throughput, data speeds, and connection quality, and they allow more users to connect to your network. The product release includes both ceiling-mount and wall-mount DAS antennas.

Covering the 600, 700, 800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600, 3500, and 5800 MHz bands, this low-PIM, in-building DAS antennas achieve greater LTE and 5G throughout the globe. With low-profile designs, they allow for seamless installation indoors without creating eyesores or potential interference with indoor personnel.

Additional features of these low-PIM DAS antennas include better than -150 dBc PIM ratings, N female and 4.3-10 connector options, and four-port (4×4) MIMO capabilities for increased 5G data speeds up to four times greater than a single antenna.

Pasternack’s new low-PIM, in-building DAS antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.