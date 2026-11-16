Low-power AI cores target wearables, sensors

Ambient Scientific and CELUS have announced a partnership that will bring Ambient Scientific’s AI-native processors, starting with the GPX10 Pro system-on-chip built on the A-Cube™ architecture, to the CELUS Design Platform as CUBOs. The GPX10 Pro combines ten MX8 AI cores in two power domains, an Arm® Cortex®-M4F core, 2 MB of on-chip SRAM and support for always-on keyword spotting below 100 µW plus CNNs, RNNs, LSTMs and GRUs. The companies said the integration is intended to help engineers place edge AI for wearables, hearables and smart sensors earlier in the architecture flow while checking sensor interfaces, power rails and supporting circuitry against the rest of the board.