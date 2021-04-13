Low-power cellular module combines MCU and modem

In conjunction with Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony, formerly Altair Semiconductor), STMicroelectronics, and Truphone, Murata introduced the availability of the Type 1SE module, a highly integrated, miniaturized, low power cellular IoT solution featuring a low power STM32L4 MCU and an ALT1250 M1/NB modem. Measuring just 15.4 x 18.0 x 2.5 mm, it combines the key components that enable fast and low-cost product development: STMicroelectronics’ ultra-low-power STM32L462RE/Arm Cortex-M4 core with 512 KB Flash and 160KB SRAM MCU, Sony’s Altair ALT1250 solution-based low-power LTE Cat M1/NB1 modem and integrated SIM. Further, it is preloaded with Truphone’s SIM profile, allowing the module to operate worldwide – the first of its kind to do so.

Ideal for numerous IoT applications, the Type 1SE is certified as a host device to ease integration challenges. It lessens development time given that the end device can use the regulatory, GCF, and carrier certificate already incorporated for the 1SE module. This collaboration also brings the STM32Cube Expansion (X-CUBE) for cellular software suite and substantial support via software development forums.

All four companies will come together on Thursday, April 29 at 2:00 PM EDT for a webinar to cover cellular IoT trends and share insight about enabling new markets, such as integrating the new 1SE module into devices. To register, visit here.