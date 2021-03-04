Low-power conversational AI chips support Google hot words

Syntiant Corp. announced that it supports Ok Google and Hey Google hot words with the Syntiant NDP120 Neural Decision Processor (NDP).

Using the ultra-low-power Syntiant Core 2 tensor processor, the NDP120 can activate the Google Assistant at under 280uW (microwatts) power consumption with the hot words, “Hey Google” or “Ok Google.” The advanced artificial intelligence built into the NDP120 delivers highly accurate, hands-free voice functionally, and can run multiple applications simultaneously with minimal battery power consumption, including speaker identification, keyword spotting, multiple wake words, and local commands recognition.

Syntiant’s NDP120 brings low-power conversational AI to battery-powered consumer devices. Embedded with a user-programmable HiFi-3 DSP, the NDP120 supports up to 7 audio streams and can process multiple concurrent heterogeneous networks. The Syntiant Core 2 is a tensor processing core, built from the ground up to support energy-efficient inference without compromising ease of programming.

Syntiant also provides a turnkey solution for OEMs by integrating the NDP Software Development Kit into Android’s audio Hardware Abstraction Layer, enabling mobile device manufacturers to seamlessly support the Google Assistant.