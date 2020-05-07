Low-power GNSS ICs take up little board space

Würth Elektronik launches a product family of GNSS modules which is unique in several respects: The Elara line represents some of the smallest GNSS modules on the market — both with and without an integrated antenna. For sophisticated navigation tasks, the Erinome series uses all four global navigation satellite systems at top speed: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou. All four modules can be operated in low-power mode and offer I²C in addition to the usual UART interface. Thanks to tools such as the Würth Elektronik Navigation Satellite Software (WENSS) and the evaluation board, developers who integrate satellite navigation into their product for the first time will quickly achieve optimum results.

Tracking of containers, navigation by agricultural machines or drones, fleet management, cartography, geotagging of cameras, monitoring of animal transports, referencing for international time synchronization – the most diverse requirements of position-based applications can be met with the GNSS modules from Würth Elektronik.

Elara-I and Elara-II are particularly space-saving modules for applications where positioning by GPS and GLONASS is sufficient. Elara-I, measuring only 10 x 10 x 5.9 mm, has an integrated antenna with high rf sensitivity. Elara-II, measuring 4.1 x 4.1 x 2.2 mm, is one of the smallest GNSS modules on the market for PCB designs with external antenna. Both modules are optimised for battery operation and quickly achieve a localisation accuracy wihin 1.5 m during operation.

If current position data is permanently requested and/or temporary overshadowing is to be expected, Erinome-I and Erinome-II are recommended. In addition to the American and Russian satellites, these also target the European and Chinese satellites. They provide updated data up to 10 times per second. Erinome-I (18 x 18 x 6.4 mm) is the version with an integrated antenna, Erinome-II (7 x 7 x 1.6 mm) the version with antenna pad. Detailed technical documentation is available for the antenna selection.

All GNSS modules from Würth Elektronik are designed for the industrial temperature range from -40 °C up to +85 °C. They can be ordered from stock at any time without a minimum order quantity.