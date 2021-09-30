Low-power MCUs incorporate capacitive touch IP

Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the ultra-low power, 32-bit RX140 group of microcontrollers (MCUs), the latest addition to its entry-level RX100 Series. Built around Renesas’ powerful RXv2 CPU core, the RX140 MCUs deliver outstanding performance, with the operation of up to 48 MHz with a CoreMark score of 204, equivalent to approximately twice the processing performance of the RX130 group. The RX140 MCUs also boost power efficiency by over 30 percent compared with previous RX130 MCUs, achieving power consumption as low as 56 µA/MHz when the CPU is in active mode and as low as 0.25 µA in standby mode. This enables the RX140 MCUs to realize high performance and low power consumption in a wide range of products, such as home appliances, industrial and building automation (BA).

The RX140 MCUs feature the latest capacitive touch sensing units, offering customers an enhanced user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). The MCUs fulfill the IEC EN61000-4-3 level 4 (radiated) and EN61000-4-6 level 3 (conducted) capacitive touch noise tolerance requirements. This proves they are less susceptible to electromagnetic noise, allowing the MCUs to detect changes in water level by directly measuring changes in capacitance through high-precision sensing. Built-in multi-scan functionality and automated sensing enable customers to improve sensitivity through simultaneous measurement using multiple electrodes. This allows for automatic touch detection even in standby mode, making it easier for customers to develop interfaces quickly and easily utilizing touchless operation or proximity sensing. As part of Renesas’ RX capacitive touch MCU lineup, the RX140 MCUs allow customers to develop reliable, high-end capacitive touch systems for applications in a variety of environments. These include home appliances such as microwave ovens, refrigerators, and induction heat cooking stoves, as well as manufacturing equipment, building control panels, and devices that can detect the remaining quantities of water or powder on surfaces.

The RX140 MCUs also feature improved peripheral functions. For example, the number of I/O ports has been increased to allow control of more sensors or external components, and CAN communication support for the real-time operation has been added. A built-in AES encryption accelerator and true random number generator (TRNG) reduce the risks of security threats such as data leakage or manipulation.

Designed for scalability, the new RX140 MCUs also maintain pin compatibility with the RX130, enabling customers to upgrade while continuing to make use of existing design resources.

Renesas also introduced the Target Board for RX140, which provides access to all signal pins, for initial evaluation work. The board is equipped with a Pmod connector to allow easy connection of sensor modules. To simplify the evaluation of capacitive touch applications even further, Renesas plans to introduce the Capacitive Touch Evaluation System for RX140 (Note 1), which will be similar to the already available Capacitive Touch Evaluation System for RX130. Customers can use the new MCUs with the e2 studio integrated development environment, the Smart Configurator code generation support tool, and the QE for Capacitive Touch support tool to shorten development time, reduce the total cost, and improve software quality.

Renesas has created a solution for a complete Waterproof Shower Controller with RX140 MCUs and other complementary analog and power devices from Renesas portfolio, which can be used to provide sophisticated user interface functionality with an easy-to-use and stylish design. The solution is part of Renesas’ “Winning Combinations” – comprehensive solutions that combine complementary Analog + Power + Embedded Processing product portfolios. These engineering vetted solutions are engineered to help customers accelerate their designs and get to market faster. Renesas offers more than 250 Winning Combinations with compatible devices that work together seamlessly for a wide range of applications and end products.

The RX140 Group of MCUs is available now in 32- to 64-pin packages with 64KB of flash memory. Mass production for additional configurations and memory sizes over 128KB will be available starting in February 2022. Pricing will vary based on package and memory configuration. The reference price for the R5F51403ADFM#30 in a 64-pin LFQFP package with 64 KB of flash memory is US $1.02 (excluding tax) in 10,000-unit quantities (Pricing and availability subject to change).