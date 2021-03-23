Low-power MEMS oscillator now operates at any voltage between 1.62 V and 3.63 V

SiTime Corporation announced the availability of a critical new feature that accelerates time to revenue and simplifies inventory management. The popular SiT8008 low-power MEMS oscillator can now operate at any voltage between 1.62V and 3.63V. With this feature and the additional programmable features such as frequency and drive strength programmability, the SiT8008 offers millions of possible configurations. Industrial and medical applications such as factory automation, seismic sensing, and data acquisition all use many clock sources in a single system. They can benefit tremendously from the programmable features of the SiT8008. SiTime has worked with Digi-Key to ensure that the SiT8008 is available with short lead times.

Along with continuous voltage operation, the SiT8008 also offers industry-leading resilience and reliability, a wide programmable frequency range with six decimals of accuracy, low power consumption, small package size, and short lead times. Parts are available for sampling and in low-volume production quantities from Digi-Key now.