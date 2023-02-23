Low-power PLL generates mmWave radar signals

This week, at the 2023 International Solid-State Circuits Conference, imec presents a novel digitally calibrated charge-pump (CP) phase-locked loop (PLL) that can generate high-quality frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) signals for mmWave radars at low power consumption. The novel PLL is a critical building block for future short-range automotive (in-cabin and out-of-cabin) and industrial (e.g., on-cobot sensing) radar applications.

FMCW mmWave-based radar sensors are becoming increasingly popular for multiple automotive, healthcare, and industrial applications. FMCW radars transmit a sinusoidal wave whose frequency increases linearly in time, a sweep referred to as ‘chirp.’ After being reflected by the object, the signal is picked up by the receiver and mixed with the original chirp signal, after which the object’s distance and speed can be extracted. The quality of the radar signal depends largely on the performance of the PLL used to generate the chirp signal.