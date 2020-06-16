Low-power pulse density modulation mic targets mobile, IoT and consumer devices

TDK Corporation introduces the InvenSense T3902, the world’s lowest power Pulse Density Modulation (PDM) microphone for mobile, IoT and other consumer devices. The T3902 is an ultra-low power, low noise, multi-mode bottom-port MEMS microphone, enhancing voice-based services which are now commonplace in many devices and homes.

The microphone offers an exceptionally efficient 185 µA ultra-low power mode, high SNR of 64.5 dB, and high Acoustic Overload Point (AOP) of 120 dB in a 3.5 mm x 2.65 mm x 0.98 mm package. The microphone’s AlwaysOn functionality in low-power mode enables immediate accessibility upon wake command.

TDK’s new T3902 microphone enables OEM partners to differentiate their product offerings by improving the consumer experience with reduced power consumption. This is especially critical to wearable and IoT designs where reduced board space and battery size are key factors to enabling a small form factor as well as providing a flexible and efficient (low power AlwaysOn) system design.

The InvenSense T3902 is available from multiple distributors worldwide.