Low-power, radiation-tolerant microcontroller targets space applications

Microchip Technology has announced the Microchip Technology has announced the SAMD21RT , a radiation-tolerant (RT) Arm Cortex-M0+ based 32-bit microcontroller (MCU) in a 64-pin ceramic and plastic package with 128 KB Flash and 16 KB SRAM.

Designed for space-constrained applications where size and weight are important, the SAMD21RT is available in a small 10 mm × 10 mm footprint. Running at up to 48 MHz, the SAMD21RT delivers high performance in harsh environments. The device integrates analog functions including an Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) with up to 20 channels, a Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC), and analog comparators.

The SAMD21RT device builds on Microchip’s existing SAMD21 MCU family, widely used in industrial and automotive markets. It is based on Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) devices, simplifying the design process when transitioning to a radiation-tolerant device as the design remains pinout compatible. Microchip offers a system solution for space applications with devices that can be designed around the SAMD21RT MCU including FPGAs, power and discrete devices, memory products, communication interfaces and oscillators providing options across qualification levels.

To withstand harsh environments including radiation and extreme temperatures, the SAMD21RT can operate from −40°C to 125°C and provides radiation tolerance with a Total Ionizing Dose (TID) capability up to 50 krad and Single Event Latch-up (SEL) immunity up to 78 MeV.cm²/mg.

The low-power SAMD21RT features idle and standby sleep modes and sleepwalking peripherals. Other peripherals include a 12-channel Direct Memory Access Controller (DMAC), a 12-channel event system, various Timer/Counters for Control (TCC), a 32-bit Real Time Counter (RTC), a Watchdog Timer (WDT) and a USB 2.0 interface. Communication options include Serial Communication (SERCOM), I2C, SPI and LIN.

The SAMD21RT 32-bit MCU is supported by the SAM D21 Curiosity Nano Evaluation Kit, MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and MPLAB PICkit 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer.

The SAMD21RT 32-bit MCU is available in limited sampling upon request.