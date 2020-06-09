Low-power SoCs simplify WiFi designs

InnoPhase announces the INP1010 and INP1011 Talaria TWO modules. The products are complete solutions with wireless connectivity plus integrated microcontroller for edge of network IoT designs. The Talaria TWO’s unique digital polar radio architecture makes the modules the world’s lowest power Wi-Fi solution. Now engineers can focus on the value-added aspects of their design while still being able to take advantage of the ultra-low power wireless connectivity, processing capability and robust security features of the embedded Talaria TWO system on a chip (SoC).

InnoPhase incorporated the Talaria TWO SoC, recipient of a CES 2020 Innovation Award , into the INP1010 and INP1011 modules to meet the growing demand for ease of integration, simpler designs and faster time to market. The highly integrated, multi-protocol single-chip platform includes Wi-Fi and BLE for wireless data transfer, an embedded Arm Cortex-M3 for system control and user applications, plus advanced security elements for device safeguards. The modules can operate in stand-alone mode, in conjunction with an external MCU or in a hybrid mode where the system control and processing responsibilities are shared between the module and an external MCU. The integrated solution is ideally suited for battery-based, direct-to-cloud devices in smart home automation and commercial applications such as smart door locks, remote security cameras, and connected sensors.

The modules come complete with the necessary clocks, passives, and antennas and are certified with the Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, FCC, IC (Canada) and awaiting CE approval. The INP1010 contains a printed PCB antenna and the INP1011, a U.FL antenna connector. The modules and associated development kits are available today through Mouser Electronics.