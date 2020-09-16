Low-powered ARM-based SoC MCUs target battery operated apps

Ambiq is introducing the new Ambiq Apollo4 SoC family. The Apollo4 SoC family is the fourth generation system processor solution built upon Ambiq’s proprietary Subthreshold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT) platform. The Apollo4’s complete hardware and software solution enables the battery-powered endpoint devices of tomorrow to achieve a higher level of intelligence without sacrificing battery life. The Apollo4 enables manufacturers to create leading-edge endpoint devices leveraging the unique SPOT platform with Ambiq’s easy-to-use, rich peripheral set. The Apollo4 is available now with CSP and BGA offerings, as well as an Apollo4 Blue with Bluetooth LE.

The Apollo4 is purpose-built to serve as both an application processor and a coprocessor for battery-powered endpoint devices, including smartwatches, children’s watches, fitness bands, animal trackers, far-field voice remotes, predictive health and maintenance devices, smart security devices, and smart home devices.

With up to 2MB of MRAM and 1.8MB of SRAM, the Apollo4 has enough compute and storage to handle complex algorithms and neural networks while displaying vibrant, crystal-clear, and smooth graphics. If additional memory is required, external memory is supported through Ambiq’s multi-bit SPI and e.MMC interfaces.