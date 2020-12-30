Low-profile 12G SDI connector features space-saving design

Hirose has expanded its compact coaxial connector offering to include a 75 Ohm, 4K/UHD transmission connector that enables internal wiring of equipment.

The D.FL75 series supports 12G-SDI standard and SMPTE ST 2082-1 in an industry leading space saving design that only requires 4.0 x 4.0 mm printed circuit board mounting space. With a mating height of only 2.7 mm, the D.FL75 series offers a significantly lower profile compared to competitive machined designs with a mated height of 9.8 mm. The D.FL75 Series is commonly used in audio/visual equipment, portable medical devices, security cameras and video screens.

Reducing design time and increasing design freedom, the D.FL75 series eliminates PCB traces and enables designers to freely place components on the board. The SMT connector also enables reflow soldering of the PCB, reducing the number of process steps.

Supporting high frequency characteristic with low return loss, the D.FL75 series has excellent transmission characteristics compared to the board connections of other products on the market.

“Hirose continues to develop highly reliable and highly functional connectors in smaller footprints and lower profiles. The D.FL75 series SMT board connector advances design flexibility by supporting internal wiring. Replacing the PCB trace design with cabling allows for unimpeded board arrangement, simplifying board layout and design time,” said Mark Kojak, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hirose Electric USA.

The D.FL75 Series meets the demands of broadcasting equipment, FA cameras, security cameras, switching equipment, medical equipment and video screens.

