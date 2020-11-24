Low-profile 400-W supplies target industrial, medical apps

Bel Power Solutions announced the ABC401 / MBC401 Series of 400 W AC-DC power supplies in five different low-profile 1U packages, including open frame, enclosed, U-channel, perforated cover, and vented cover configurations. The ABC401 Series (industrial) and MBC401 Series (medical) are rated high efficiency (94% typical) and available in a variety of single output voltages.

The ABC401 Series features a wide universal AC input range of 90-264 VAC, providing up to 400 W of output power in a single output of 12, 24, 28, 36, or 48 VDC with 12 and 5 VBS standby outputs and a full set of protection features. The ABC401 Series also includes control signals for Power Good (P_OK), Remote On/Off (PS_ON), and remote sense compensation on the (+) load line. These power supplies comply with the latest international safety standards and are ideal for IT equipment, video wall displays, industrial process control, telecommunications, test and measurement equipment, industrial laser applications, 3D printing, and ATMs.

The MBC401 Series is designed and approved to comply with the latest Medical standards (EN/IEC 60601-1) for medical equipment, offers 2x MoPP means of patient protection, is suitable for BF rated applied parts, and displays the CE-Mark for the European Low Voltage Directive (LVD). These medical power supplies are ideal for laboratory, diagnostic and imaging equipment, respiratory devices, therapy appliances, dental equipment, and Dermatology aesthetic medicine.