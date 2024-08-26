Low-profile connectors reduce assembly steps

Hirose has expanded its one action flexible printed circuit (FPC) connector family to include the smallest version to date. With a pitch of 0.25 mm, height of 0.65 mm and thickness of 0.2 mm, the FH82 Series FPC connector offers space-savings that enables a reduction in size of automotive, consumer, medical, smart home, wearable and other electronic devices. The FH82 Series is commonly used for connecting displays and sensors in devices.

Connection is completed by just inserting the FPC with patented One Action FH connectors. There is no need to touch the actuator when connecting, preventing actuator damage. The work time and number of operation steps are reduced to 1/3rd for a dramatically increased production capacity.

Designed for automatic assembly, the One Action FH features a large taper on the opening to allow smooth insertion. A unique spring design produces a low-insertion force and a high-retention force, enabling easy operation for both humans and robots.

The rugged single-action lock design provides the reliability required in demanding electronic devices that regularly experience shock and vibration.

One Action FH connectors are delivered with the actuator closed, preventing breakage during shipment when the actuator is left open, which is a risk with backflip connectors.

The FH82 Series is available in a 14-position version that is halogen-free and RoHS-compliant. Hirose’s One Action FH Series includes four other connector versions with heights ranging from 0.9 mm to 5.2 mm. Shielded versions are also available to meet high-speed requirements.