Low-profile dc supplies cover 5 to 48-V range

Altech Corporation introduces the PSD LP Family of power supplies. 19 models cover 5, 12 15, 24 and 48 V output with rated power from 10 W to 100W depending on model. All come with a three-year warranty.

Dimensions of this low profile supply family are 3.54 (h) x 0.71 (w) x 2.3 (d) inches for the 10 W supply up to 3.54 (h) x 2.76 (w) x 2.28 (h) inches for the 100 W unit. All supplies are DIN rail mountable.

The PSD LP Family has a universal input voltage range of 90 to 264 V AC. Key features include high efficiency of up to 91%, adjustable output voltage, Class II isolation as well as low ripple and noise of < 80 mV p-p to < 240 mV p-p depending on model.

Over voltage, overload and short circuit, over current and open circuit protection are incorporated in to all models of the PSD LP Family. Supplies are rated at 110 to 200 % overload protection depending on model.

Operating temperature range is -25 to +50 °C. PSD LP Family supplies are UL62368-1 and CAN / CSA C22.2 listed.