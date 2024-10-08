Low-profile flex PC connector supports MIPI D-PHY and eDP1.3 specifications

Hirose has expanded its flexible printed circuit (FPC) / flat flexible connector (FFC) connector family to support MIPI D-PHY (1.5 GBPS) and eDP1.3 (5.4Gbps) specifications. With a 0.4 mm pitch and a height of only 2 mm, the FH75M Series delivers high-speed data transmission in a miniature footprint.

Offering high contact reliability in severe environments, the FH75M Series utilizes a two-point contact design with two independent springs that provide a wiping action to prevent contact failure from dust, dirt, and other contaminants. With an operating temperature of up to 125 degrees C, the FH75M Series satisfies extensive heat demands found in automotive applications. The FH75M Series FPC connector meets additional automotive requirements including resistance to shock and vibration, hydrogen and sulfur gasses, humidity, and corrosion.

The connector utilizes a flip lock with an FPC tab and housing side catches that offer a high retention force of 51.4N. The simple flip lock design delivers easy FPC insertion and emits a clear tactile click to confirm complete locking. The FPC connector has a user-friendly design, which includes wide tapers that provide smooth FPC insertion.

The FH75M Series is commonly used in car navigation, laser radar, millimeter-wave radar, drive recorder, audio display and in-vehicle camera systems.

The FH75M Series is available in a 100-position version that is halogen-free and RoHS compliant.