Low-profile IC cooler designed for compact quarters

JARO’s new ultra-thin IC coolers are efficiently-sized, which makes them ideal for tight-fighting spaces. At the same time, the new coolers pack an amazing level of thermal performance, along with a long life (L10:60000hrs/40 degrees Celsius). The products also offer a very wide operating temperature range: -30~+85 degrees Celcius. This makes them ideal for companies that manufacture low-profile with high-reliability equipment.

These coolers are perfect for limited-space requirements, such as PCMCIA, PCI express cards; blade servers; and all HOT CHIP SETS. JARO’s new super-thin coolers have an ultra-low operating noise to CFM ratio and are excellent at cooling BGA, graphic and embedded processors, and other IC packages; that include microprocessors, FPGAs, and DSPs. The unique heat dissipation channel forces air convection while utilizing a pre-applied phase change pad and universal mounts. This model offers top-of-the-line heat dissipation options inside a limited space.