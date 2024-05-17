Low-profile. reed switch series combines compact size and high performance

The new MK33 surface mount Reed Switch series from Standex Electronics blends high performance in a small footprint, ensured by its deliberate bare-glass design. Economic by design yet mechanically and electrically high performing. The high reliability KOFU switch, 10 VA power rating, and height of 2.3 mm max. yields the MK33 series the lowest profile switch yet in our overall line-up of SMD switches. The MK33 comes in two lengths: 10 and 14 mm and switches maximum voltage levels of 200 VDC/VAC. Available in a max. switching current of 0.5 A and 1 A carry current.

A lower height means there’s extra space between the switch and housing for space-constrained designs. While the overall miniature footprint addresses critical PCB space requirements. Also, allowing a closer switch array, reduces the outer dimensions of packaged sensor solutions, such as for a liquid-level sensor.

Mechanically, the MK33 offers excellent lead coplanarity. The wider base is more robust, preventing the switch from tipping and allowing consistent pick and place assembly. A larger contact surface also means dependable solderability. Being hermetically sealed, the switch is impervious to most environments.

Sustainably engineered, reed switches contain minimal waste, consume no power, and under the right load conditions (<5 Volts at 10 mA) will operate well into the billions of operations. MK33 surface mount reed switches are ideal in reed switch ladders for liquid level sensing, on/off switching, proximity, motion, and position detection. Other applications include small battery powered devices, smart home controls, metering, security systems, test and measurement, and much more.