Low-profile, three-phase power supply features wide input voltage range for industrial use

COSEL Co., Ltd. announced the launch of the COSEL Co., Ltd. announced the launch of the HFA3500TF , a low-profile 3-phase, 3-wire 3500W AC/DC enclosed power supply designed for industrial equipment such as semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing machines, and robotics. The HFA3500TF addresses worldwide applications and 3-Phase Delta or 3-Phase Star networks, with an input voltage range of 180VAC to 528VAC. Utilizing an energy-optimized, digitally controlled switching topology and Wide Band Gap (WBG) semiconductors, the power supply offers an efficiency of up to 94% at 400VAC input and 65VDC output.

The HFA3500TF is available in two output voltages, 48VDC, and 65VDC, adjustable in the range of +15% to -50% using the trim function. The compact, low-profile design measures 41mm (1.61 inches) high with a cover and features two variable-speed cooling fans. For higher power applications, the HFA3500TF can be connected in parallel to up to ten units, delivering up to 31.5kW.

The low-profile design fits into the vertical space of a 1U (44.45 mm) rack unit, facilitating easier integration into compact machines and saving space in industrial environments. To ensure performance and reliability in the low-profile package, the power supply is designed for high performance and optimized to eliminate hot spots and facilitate cooling. It combines an innovative mechanical layout with an optimized digitally controlled switching topology and a power stage with Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFETs and diodes, providing up to 94% efficiency at 400VAC input for the 65V output model.

The HFA3500TF is designed to accommodate 3-phase three-wire delta or 3-phase three-wire star installations, reducing single-phase peak loads and optimizing load balancing on networks. With an input voltage range of 180 to 528VAC, the 48VDC/73A unit is adjustable from 24.00 to 55.20VDC, and the 65VDC/54A model is adjustable from 32.50 to 74.75VDC. Under nominal working conditions, the output power is 3.5kW.

The power supply includes a 12VDC/1A auxiliary output for remote ON/OFF, isolated from the input, output, and Functional Ground. It also features inrush current limiting circuitry, overcurrent and overvoltage protection, and thermal protection. The power supplies can operate in an ambient temperature range of -10 to +70°C, with two cooling fans with automatic speed control for ventilation.

The HFA3500TF includes an input filter and complies with various EMC standards, including FCC Part15 class A, VCCI class A, CISPR11 class A, CISPR32 class A, EN55011-A, and EN55032-A. It has an input to output isolation of 4,243VAC, input to ground (FG) of 2,829VAC, and output to ground (FG) of 2,000VAC. At its rated load and with 480VAC, 60Hz supply, the leakage current is 3mA maximum, complying with IEC62368-1.

Designed for integrated industrial applications in 1U height, the HFA3500TF measures 110 x 41 x 468mm (WxHxD) and weighs 3kg max. The 48VDC output model is suitable for measurement and analysis equipment, machine tools, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment required to sustain sag immunity conditions, such as specified by the SEMI F47 standard. The 65VDC model is ideal for powering Radio Frequency Power Amplifiers (RFPA) and 60V Lithium-Ion battery chargers.

The HFA3500TF complies with safety requirements UL62368-1, EN62368-1, C-UL (equivalent to CAN/CSA-C22.2 No.62368-1), RoHS, and Low Voltage directives, carrying the CE mark and UKCA. For applications requiring operation in harsh environments without ventilation, COSEL offers the HCA3500TF, designed for baseplate conduction cooling.