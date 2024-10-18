Low-voltage varistors comply with AEC-Q200, protect circuits from transients

Bourns, Inc. announced its Model BVRA Series AEC-Q200 compliant, automotive-grade multilayered varistors. These new low-voltage varistors feature excellent transient energy absorption due to improved energy volume distribution and power dissipation. Designed specifically for use in automotive circuits requiring surge protection, the new series can also be applied to protect other integrated circuits and components such as power supplies, entertainment electronics, and CAN, LIN, and FLEXRAY-based modules.

The Model BVRA Series is available with working voltages from 5.5 to 85 VDC and provides a quick response time of less than 0.5 ns to help ensure prompt energy diversion during transient events. Offered in a range of compact 0402, 0603, 0805, and 1206 SMD packages, Bourns’ new varistors have an insulator overcoat designed to enhance efficiency and streamline integration. In addition, these models meet the IEC 61000-4-5 standard and deliver stable leakage current for a high-reliability, consistent overvoltage protection solution.

The Bourns Model BVRA AEC-Q200 compliant, automotive-grade multilayered varistor series is available now. It is RoHS* compliant and lead-free.