LPCAMM2 memory module available in capacity from 16 to 64 GB

Micron Technology, Inc. unveiled the industry’s first standard low-power compression attached memory module (LPCAMM2) available in capacities from 16GB to 64GB, which delivers higher performance, energy efficiency, space savings, and modularity for PCs. Sampling now with production in the first half of 2024, LPCAMM2 is the first disruptive new form factor for client PCs since the introduction of small outline dual inline memory modules (SODIMMs) in 1997. Micron’s LPDDR5X DRAM incorporated into the innovative LPCAMM2 form factor will provide up to 61% lower power1 and up to 71% better performance for PCMark 10 essential workloads such as web browsing and video conferencing,2 along with a 64% space savings over SODIMM offerings.

As generative artificial intelligence (GAI) use cases proliferate to client PCs, the performance of the memory subsystem becomes more critical. LPCAMM2 delivers the required performance to process AI workloads on PCs and provides the potential to scale to applications needing a high-performance and low-power solution in a compact and modular form factor, with the ability to upgrade low-power DRAM for the first time, as customer needs evolve.

Micron’s leadership in JEDEC and collaboration with key client PC OEMs and ecosystem enablers helped design and develop the LPCAMM2 form factor. Beyond product development, delivering this new type of memory has involved numerous innovations for test hardware, testing methodologies, and automation technologies that will enable an efficient production ramp. Additional benefits of Micron’s LPCAMM2 include: Higher performance with LPDDR5X to achieve speeds up to 9600Mbps versus 5600Mbps with current DDR5 SODIMMs; Up to 80%5 system standby power savings to improve battery life; Up to 7% better performance for digital content creation workloads; Up to 15% improvement for productivity workloads in PCMark 10 tests; Modularity to enable critical serviceability functionality for enterprise IT users and administrators; Single PCB for all module capacities to provide supply chain flexibility to OEM and ODM customers; Simplified motherboard routing complexity compared to SODIMM; Crucial LPCAMM2 retail products allow laptop PC users the ability to upgrade their system memory configuration;

Micron will also offer end customers Crucial LPCAMM2 memory offerings to provide laptop users like gamers, on-the-go professionals, and content creators with the ability to upgrade their memory themselves, an industry first for low-power memory due to the upgradeable design of this new form factor. Crucial LPCAMM2 products will be available in the first half of 2024.