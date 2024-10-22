LPDDR5X memory qualifies for Qualcomm-based 5G phones

Micron Technology announced that its low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) memory and universal flash storage 4.0 (UFS 4.0) are validated for use with and featured in the reference designs of the latest mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for flagship smartphones, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. The inclusion of Micron’s LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 allows the solutions to serve as a prime example of the performance OEMs will see when designing their smartphones using the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform in conjunction with memory and storage recommended by Qualcomm Technologies.

As the industry’s fastest JEDEC-standard low-power DRAM, Micron’s LPDDR5X memory offers speeds up to 9.6 gigabits per second, delivering over 12% higher peak bandwidth1 — providing the performance needed for data-rich AI experiences at the edge. Built on Micron’s advanced 1β (1-beta) process technology, LPDDR5X fuels energy-intensive AI applications with extreme power savings while prolonging battery life between charges. The combination of high bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency will help accelerate mobile AI at consumers’ fingertips.

Architected with Micron’s advanced 8th generation NAND technology, Micron’s UFS 4.0 storage is available in densities up to one terabyte (1TB). This large capacity allows users to reap the benefits of AI by allowing flagship smartphones to house the large data sets analyzed and generated by on-device AI. By enabling all data to be stored locally instead of in the cloud, the solution provides greater security for users’ most private data.

Launched today, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform is Qualcomm Technologies’ most powerful and fastest mobile system-on-a-chip yet. The joint effort between Micron and Qualcomm Technologies to include LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 as part of Qualcomm Technologies’ latest mobile chipset reference design helps enable and accelerate seamless adoption of these solutions into upcoming AI-capable smartphones. This builds on a history of strong collaboration to enable the mobile ecosystem, with Micron’s leading mobile portfolio validated for Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platforms.