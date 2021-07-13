LR-19 Series linear position sensors

The LR-19 series inductive linear position sensors by Alliance Sensors Group are contactless devices designed for factory automation and a variety of industrial or commercial applications such as motorsport vehicles, automotive testing, solar cell positioners, wind turbine prop pitch, and brake position, and packaging equipment. With their compact design, superior performance, and excellent stroke-to-length ratio, LR-19 sensors are ideal for both industrial testing laboratories and OEM applications.

LR-19 series sensors are offered in 6 full-scale ranges from 25 to 200 mm (1 to 8-in.). Operating from a variety of DC voltages, these sensors offer a choice of four analog outputs and all include ASG’s proprietary SenSetTM field recalibration feature. LR-19 series products are available with axial cable or connector terminations, or with a radial exiting cable and two swivel rod eye ends for easy installation.

The LR series also includes a larger body version, the LR-27 for those applications needing a heavier duty unit. Technical data sheets and additional information can be found at www.alliancesensors.com.

Features:

• Contactless operation prevents wearout from dither or cycling

• Excellent stroke-to-length ratio

• 19mm (0.75-in.) diameter anodized aluminum housing sealed to IP-67

• Radial cable exit version comes with swivel rod eye ends

• Axial termination versions with either M-12 connector or 1 m cable

• 10-32 or M5 X 0.8 male or female thread on end of axial operating rod