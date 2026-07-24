LTCC diplexer supports GNSS L-band signal separation

Business telephone with liquid crystal display on a desk in an office

Bourns has introduced the model FDP2009N122157H4 LTCC diplexer for GNSS L-band RF front-end designs requiring compact routing, signal isolation and low insertion loss. The device supports 1164–1285 MHz and 1539–1606 MHz bands for GNSS L1, L2 and L5 signal separation, with 1.0 dB maximum insertion loss at 25 °C, 20 dB minimum isolation and attenuation, 50 Ω impedance and a 2.0 × 1.25 × 0.9 mm package. Its monolithic LTCC construction integrates inductive and capacitive elements to reduce interconnect parasitics in GPS navigation, timing synchronization, agriculture and surveying equipment.