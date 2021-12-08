LTE chip gets iSIM security certification

The Monarch 2 LTE chip from Sequans includes iSIM that’s now “IoT Safe” per GSMA.

Sequans Communications announced that the industry’s first GSMA-compliant integrated SIM (iUICC) is now Common Criteria certified and available on its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT chip.

With iSIM, the SIM is integrated directly into the chip. That, according to Sequans, makes it virtually exempt from tampering. Beyond iUICC, Monarch 2 enables secured data ciphering and encryption leveraging the now-certified secure enclave (using the GSMA standard “IoT Safe” or other solutions). Monarch 2 with iSIM also offers advantages in reduced power consumption, size, and cost, according to the company.

Sequans collaborated with Tiempo Secure, which provides security IP for semiconductor design companies, and Kigen, a provider of the SIM operating system with remote SIM provisioning. Tiempo handled the certification work with CEA-LETI, where Monarch 2’s CC EAL5+ Common Criteria security rating was tested and proven. Sequans and Kigen demonstrated Monarch 2’s iSIM capabilities using Kigen’s advanced SIM OS with key customers and operators. Sequans’ Monarch 2 with iSIM is today sampling with select customers on tier 1 operator networks in USA and Europe.

According to ABI Research, the next five years of cumulative shipments of eSIM/iSIM devices will hit the 3.8 billion mark.

“Standardization and certification will be key in unlocking eSIM/iSIM functionality and its subsequent market opportunity,” said Phil Seely, research director at ABI Research. “First movers like Sequans understand the importance of standardization and its significant role in enabling true end-to-end digitization. Sequans and its Monarch 2 solution with CC EAL5+ certification for full GSMA-compliant iUICC support is a great example of this and it will help bring eSIM/iSIM and its functionality to the masses.”

Evaluation kits for testing Monarch 2 with iSIM using select mobile network operator profiles are now available.



