LTE data card supports Cat 13

Design the Telit LN920A13-WW data card into IoT and fixed-access devices.

Telit has added a Cat 13 variant to its LN920 line of LTE cards used in mobile computers, fixed-wireless internet access, routers, and industrial IoT devices. The LN920A13-WW joins a series that already includes Cat 6 and Cat 12. The Cat 13 variant supports download speeds of 400 Mb/sec download and 150 Mb/sec upload.

Housed on a 42 mm × 30 mm × 2.4 mm M.2 card, the LTE module is carrier certified for LTE frequencies from 600 MHz to 3.7 GHz, which includes CBRS (band 48) and first responder (band 14).

In addition to covering LTE, the data card contains a GNSS receiver with its own RF connector. It also supports 2×2 MIMO, providing directionality to its transmit and receive signals. A host processor controls the card using an AT command set. The module supports data only, not voice.

The card also supports dual-SIM, giving it the ability to switch carriers should one carrier be out of reach to the user. For local interfaces, the card supports USB 3.0 and has GPIO ports. Software support includes drivers for Windows (including Windows 11) and Linux.