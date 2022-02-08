LTE module runs with or without host processor

The MERCURY15G PCIe module from Global Telecom adds TDD and FDD connectivity to routers, cameras, and other IoT Devices.

While 5G deployment continues, industrial equipment needing cellular connectivity still relies on LTE and will do so for years to come. After all, wireless carriers are just now sending 3G network off to the sunset.

Connecting to a host device through a 52-pin mini PCIe interface, the MERCURY15G module from Global Telecom connects devices and equipment to terrestrial bands including Band 48 (CBRS) plus the B53 satellite band. The module also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless links. Available bandwidth is 5 MHz, 10 MHz, and 20 MHz through QPSK, QAM16, QAM64, QAM256 modulation (QAM256 for download links only). It’s compliant with 3GPP Release 13.

The MERCURY15G module can operate through an external CPU or MCU but it can also run “hostless” because of its internal processor. It supports Linux, Mac OS, Android, and Windows XP through Windows 10. In addition to the PCIe interface, the module uses RGMII Gigabit Ethernet (High speed application) and USB 2.0 interfaces.