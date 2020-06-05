LVDS oscillator boasts super-low phase jitter

For high-speed data transfer applications (transceiver or clock distribution) that require a high data rate, introducing our new LVDS Oscillator. Casey Conlan, Suntsu’s CEO enthused, “our high-speed networking customers will be clamoring to get their hands on this part!”

The SUO75L Series Oscillator is designed with a third overtone crystal and a frequency range of 80MHz to 200MHz at 3.3V and 2.5V (100MHz to 200MHz at 1.8V). It boasts an ultra-low phase jitter performance of 100fs typical (200fs MAX) and low power consumption of 15mA typical at 1.8V. LVDS (Low Voltage Differential Signaling) is like LVPECL (Low Voltage Positive Emitter Coupled Logic) but has lower power consumption (100Ω output impedance) and lower EMI emissions with better jitter performance.

Key features include:

Third overtone crystal design

Supply voltages of 1.8V, 2.5V, and 3.3V

Low power consumption

Ultra-Low Phase Jitter Performance

7.0mm x 5.0mm SMD package size

Frequency Stability down to ±20ppm

Operating temperatures between -40°C and +85°C

Applications include: