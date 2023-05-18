LVDT position sensor operates in high-shock environments with up to 10K psi

NewTek recently designed its 100th custom LVDT position sensors with a vented body and modified lead lengths to address the unique operating specifications for a downhole drilling application.

Venting NewTek’s NT-R high-temperature Sensor ensured reliable performance in a downhole drilling tool that operated in a high-shock environment with pressures up to 10,000 psi and temperatures up to 400°F (200°C)). By venting holes in the housing, the sensor can equalize pressure inside and outside to operate reliably in temperature extremes of -65° F to +400° F and operating pressures of 30,000 psi.

As most sensors often do not meet application requirements for position measurement right out of the box, NewTek has the engineering and domestic manufacturing capabilities to customize versions of its standard AC- and DC-operated LVDT Position Sensors to meet unique operating and configuration specifications.

Customizations may include radiation and submersion resistance, higher temperature exposures, ratiometric output, high stroke-to-length ratios, specific electrical output requirements, ceramic and special core materials, and the use of special alloys such as Monel, Inconel, Hastelloy, and Titanium in the construction of the sensor body.

Examples of NewTek’s LVDT customizations include:

A high-temperature LVDT position sensor was built to withstand extreme temperatures exceeding 1000°F (538°C) and high pressures in a material testing environment.

A space-bound AC-operated position sensors fabricated with special materials to withstand the shock and vibration of ascent and low-outgassing materials to operate in the vacuum of space.

An AC-operated LVDT and LVRT position sensors designed with custom housing and core rods to replace legacy sensors in power generation stations.

An LVDT gage head outfitted with a custom spring for higher stiffness performs in a dynamic manufacturing application where cycles in an automated process were too fast for a sensor with a standard spring-loaded probe.

An AC LVDT mounted to an orthopedic bone drill that can withstand high-pressure steam sanitizing.

LVDTs with welded stainless steel blocks and flanges that remain rugged when operating on a high-vibration steam turbine.

A LVDT pressure-rated for seawater submersion.

NewTek offers sensor customization for different industries including oil/gas, aerospace, subsea, R&D testing, packaging, turbine, pharmaceuticals, and others. For more information, refer to the NewTek website https://www.newteksensors.com/custom-lvdts/ or contact Mike Marciante at 856-406-6877.