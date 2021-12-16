LXI matrix module provides cold switching to 750 V DC up to 2A at 60 W

Pickering Interfaces launched the 65-218 , a 50×4, 1-pole LXI matrix plug-in module. Used in conjunction with the 65-200-002 LXI modular chassis, these modules are part of a scalable, high voltage matrix platform that enables the construction of matrices of up to 300×4 in steps of 50×4. Available in two variants that are capable of delivering cold switching to 400 VDC or 750VDC (1kV pulse) up to 1A (switching) or 2A (carrying), the single-pole matrix modules use high-quality electromechanical relays offering a long service life.

The modular construction of the scalable LXI platform enables great flexibility—as your requirements evolve, additional plug-in modules can be easily added, and the control software automatically detects the new configuration. The plug-in matrices are loaded into the chassis via the front panel, significantly improving the unit’s ease of maintenance. The 400V version (model 65-218-101) can use the internal analog bus of the 65-200 chassis to connect the 50×4 matrix plug-ins forming a larger matrix. Front panel connector interfaces on all 65-218 plug-in modules are via high voltage nine and 50-pin D-type connectors.

The 65-200 platform offers built-in scan list sequence stores with triggering capability, both of which can be used to increase the efficiency of test systems by allowing pre-defined test sequences to be loaded onto the unit and executed automatically.

The design of the modules has been optimized to minimize path resistance to less than 200mR per plug-in path with a thermal offset of <4µV (typical).

Extensive accessory support is available, including Pickering’s diagnostic tools – Built-in Relay Self-Test (BIRST) and eBIRST Switching System Test – which provide a quick and straightforward way of finding relay failures within the modules. Like all Pickering’s products, these modules come with a three-year warranty. Pickering also offers a range of standard and custom interconnect accessories supporting the 65-218 modules.