M.2 2230 accelerator supports on-device AI

BrainChip Holdings has announced that its AKD1500 chip, based on the Akida™ neuromorphic processor, is now available as an M.2 2230 module with a B+M key edge connector. The module provides a plug-and-play path for adding fanless, on-device AI acceleration to industrial equipment, commercial devices, tablets and other systems without redesigning the power supply or cooling architecture. It is designed for edge AI applications such as robotics, workplace safety monitoring, preventative maintenance and industrial IoT.