M12 connector with multi-position, lockable A-coding

binder USA announced a new two-piece M12 circular connector that offers versatility with several special features including: square-flange housing for easy assembly, multi-position, and lockable A-coding that supports variable cable installation. The new connectors simplify secure sensor and actuator connections in applications such as factory automation and robotics.

The connector’s innovative two-part design enables user friendly, safe assembly. The square-flange variants of binder’s 763 series consist of the metal flange housing and a contact carrier equipped with a lockable coding nose, which can be rotated in 45° increments. Additionally, the housing of the M12 single-wire model has the same drilling scheme as the M16 form factor, allowing users to switch between design sizes without having to adapt existing houses for field devices such as sensor/actuator boxes.

Highlights include:

Pins: 4, 5, and 8

Rated voltage: 30 V (4-pin), 60V (5-pin), and 250 V (8-pin)

Rated impulse voltage: 2500 V, 1500 V, and 800 V

Rated current: 4 A (3 A U) for 4- and 5-pin; 2 A (1.5 A UL) for 8-pin

Maximum wire gauge: 0.25 mm 2 (AWG 24)

(AWG 24) Contacts: single wire or solder

Protection rating: IP69

Operating temperatures: –40 ° to 70 °C in static condition

DIN EN 61076-2-101

binder USA

www.binder-usa.com