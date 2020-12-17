M8 12-pin high-density male connectors for sensor and automation applications

Binder USA LP has expanded its M8 product portfolio with 12-pin M8 male panel-mount connectors with dip-soldered contacts. The new connectors are part of binder’s Series 768/718, which is designed for signal and data transmission applications, including: Industry 4.0 automation, sensor arrangements, and industrial cameras, as well as measurement and control technology.

The male and female panel-mount connectors are easy to install and can be screw-mounted at the front. They are available in different designs with or without a shielding plate. The housing is made of polyurethane (PUR) and has gold-plated crimp contacts that can be dip soldered. A nickel-plated, zinc-diecast threaded ring ensures a sturdy connection of the connectors designed for more than 100 mating cycles. The screw locking system of the connectors complies with DIN EN 61076-2-104.

Features include:

>100 mating cycles

Rated current: 1 A

Rated voltage: 30 V

Contact plating: Au (gold)

Termination: solder, dip solder

Protection level: IP67 (when locked)

Operating temperature range: –40°F to 85°C

