Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

M8 12-pin high-density male connectors for sensor and automation applications

By

Binder USA LP has expanded its M8 product portfolio with 12-pin M8 male panel-mount connectors with dip-soldered contacts. The new connectors are part of binder’s Series 768/718, which is designed for signal and data transmission applications, including: Industry 4.0 automation, sensor arrangements, and industrial cameras, as well as measurement and control technology.

binder m8 male connectorsThe male and female panel-mount connectors are easy to install and can be screw-mounted at the front. They are available in different designs with or without a shielding plate. The housing is made of polyurethane (PUR) and has gold-plated crimp contacts that can be dip soldered. A nickel-plated, zinc-diecast threaded ring ensures a sturdy connection of the connectors designed for more than 100 mating cycles. The screw locking system of the connectors complies with DIN EN 61076-2-104.

Features include:

  • >100 mating cycles
  • Rated current: 1 A
  • Rated voltage: 30 V
  • Contact plating: Au (gold)
  • Termination: solder, dip solder
  • Protection level: IP67 (when locked)
  • Operating temperature range: –40°F to 85°C

Binder USA LP
www.binder-connector.us